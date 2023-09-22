T20 World Cup: 7 Caribbean nations named as venues

The former Indian High School (Dubai) student will now carry India's hopes at the swimming events of the Asian Games in China
Seven Caribbean countries will host matches at next year's T20 World Cup, including Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Friday.
The ICC awarded the hosting of the event, to be held in June 2024, to the West Indies and the United States in November 2021.
Dominica, Guyana, St Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines have also been named as hosts.
"The matches will again give cricket fans the unique experience of enjoying cricket in the Caribbean," said ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice.
Next year's tournament will be the first edition of the event to include a record 20 teams.
Matches will also be held in New York, Florida and Texas in the United States.
England are the current T20 world champions, winning their second title when they beat Pakistan in the final in Melbourne last year.
