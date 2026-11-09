T10: United Tigers make it three from three against Royal Desert Champions

Abbas Afridi’s 3/10 and an unbeaten 45 from skipper Fakhar Zaman powered the United Tigers to a nine-wicket win over the Royal Desert Champions in the T10 in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Chasing 82, the Tigers earned their third straight win as Fakhar hit four fours and three sixes in his 45 off 21 balls.

Earlier, batting first, the Royal Desert Champions were restricted to 81/9.

Brief scores:

United Tigers beat Royal Desert Champions by nine wickets

Royal Desert Champions 81/9 in 10 overs (Muhammad Waseem 24, Naseem Shah 18*, Janith Liyanage 11; Abbas Afridi 3/10, Awais Ali 2/16, Faheem Ashraf 2/21)

United Tigers 84/1 in 7 overs (Fakhar Zaman 45*, Joe Clarke 25*, Sahibzada Farhan 12; Keemo Paul 1/23)