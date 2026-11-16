T10: Moeen, Billings power Arabian Aces to 7-wicket win over United Tigers

United Tigers made 103 for five. In reply, Arabian Aces reached home in 8.5 overs with Moeen Ali (34), Sam Billings (31) and Andre Russell (22 not out) making handsome contributions

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 16 Nov 2026, 10:04 PM
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The Arabian Aces beat the United Tigers by seven wickets with seven balls to spare in the 2026 Abu Dhabi T10, chasing down 104 in 8.5 overs.

Iftikhar Ahmed top-scored with 46 as United Tigers made 103 for five in 10 overs.

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In reply, Arabian Aces reached home in 8.5 overs with Moeen Ali (34), Sam Billings (31) and Andre Russell (22 not out) making handsome contributions.

Brief scores

Arabian Aces beat United Tigers by 7 wickets

United Tigers 103/5 in 10 overs (Iftikhar Ahmed 46, Abbas Afridi 18, Azmatullah Omarzai 15 not out; Richard Gleeson 2/24, Andre Russell 1/23, Dwaine Pretorius 1/20)

Arabian Aces 105/3 in 8.5 overs (Moeen Ali 34, Sam Billings 31, Andre Russell 22 not out; Zeeshan Naseer 2/13, Ali Majid 1/20)

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