T10: Holder's all-round show powers Yas Lions to 29-run win over Arabian Aces

Chasing 133, the Aces were restricted to103/7 as Holder claimed three wickets for just 11 runs. Earlier, the Lions made 132/5 with Dasun Shanaka making an unbeaten 38

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 11 Nov 2026, 11:07 PM
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Jason Holder starred with bat and ball as the Yas Lions beat the Arabian Aces by 29 runs on Wednesday at the ongoing 2026 Abu Dhabi T10 at Zayed Cricket Stadium, their second win in as many days.

Chasing 133, the Aces were restricted to103/7 as Holder claimed three wickets for just 11 runs.

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Earlier, the Lions made 132/5 in 10 overs with Dasun Shanaka making an unbeaten 38, Tom Moores scoring 35 and Holder contributing 21.

Brief scores

Yas Lions beat Arabian Aces by 29 runs

Yas Lions 132/5 in 10 overs (Dasun Shanaka 38*, Tom Moores 35, Jason Holder 21; Richard Gleeson 2/17, Andre Russell 1/19, Alzarri Joseph 1/28)

Arabian Aces 103/7 in 10 overs (Andre Russell 29, Alishan Sharafu 22, Moeen Ali 15; Jason Holder 3/11, David Willey 2/20, Akeal Hosein 1/14).

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