Suthar's spin masterclass helps India beat Sri Lanka, and rain, in Galle

Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar finished with a haul of 10 wickets as India thrashed Sri Lanka by 165 runs in the first Test in Galle on Wednesday to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Suthar, playing only his second Test, impressed with his line and length to ensure India a memorable win in their 600th Test match.

Suthar took four wickets in the first innings and kept up the fine show to take 6-55, and help bowl out the hosts for 206 shortly after lunch on the final day.

Set a target of 372 runs, Sri Lanka's batters failed to apply themselves other than Sonal Dinusha, who top-scored in both the innings.

India claimed two wickets in the morning session after Sri Lanka resumed on an overnight score of 84-4 and then quickly ran through the tail.

Captain Dhananjaya de Silva (59) and first innings centurion Dinusha tried to fight back, batting for over two hours to add 95 runs for the fifth wicket.

De Silva, who had been dismissed off a no ball early in his innings, looked set to make the most of the reprieve, posting his 20th half-century.

But the partnership was broken when De Silva attempted a sweep shot off Ravindra Jadeja and was caught at short fine leg by Suthar.

Wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella posted a half-century in the first innings but couldn't make an impact in the second.

Dickwella fell for 10 when he attempted to hit Prasidh Krishna over the slips but ended up edging one to the wicketkeeper.

Suthar triggered a late-order collapse with a triple-wicket maiden after lunch and then in his next over claimed the last wicket of Keshara Nuwantha as Sri Lanka folded 36 minutes after lunch.

The last four wickets fell for seven runs with Suthar claiming all four.

The 25-year-old Dinusha (84) put up a solid effort despite little support from his teammates.

Playing his fourth Test, he showcased maturity beyond his age, taking on India's spinners with nimble footwork.

He was dismissed when Dhruv Jurel at leg slip took a bat-pad catch. He faced 128 deliveries during his stubborn knock and hit eight fours and one six.

Apart from Suthar, the other stand out performer for India was top-order batter Devdutt Padikkal, who posted 167 and 44 in the game, having come in as a late injury replacement.

The teams now head to Colombo for the second Test match starting on Sunday.