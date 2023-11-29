Stokes undergoes knee surgery in bid to be fit for Test series against India

Players with a valid handicap with a handicap index of 14.4 or below are eligible to apply for the event to take place on Jan 13-14 at the Emirates Golf Club
England Test captain Ben Stokes has undergone surgery on his left knee.
Stokes posted on his social media accounts a picture of himself on crutches outside Cromwell Hospital in London, saying in a caption on Wednesday that he had the operation and “rehab starts now.”
“In and out,” he wrote.
Stokes said during the recently completed Cricket World Cup that he would be having surgery after the tournament in an effort to be fit for England’s five-Test tour of India, which starts Jan. 25.
He also wants to play a part in England’s title defence of the Twenty20 World Cup in the United States and the Caribbean in June.
Stokes wants to be back playing as an all-rounder. He barely bowled during this year's Ashes because of his longstanding knee problem and was only used as a batter in the World Cup.
Stokes has made himself unavailable for the Chennai Super Kings in the 2024 Indian Premier League, which runs from March to May, to manage his workload and fitness.
ALSO READ:
Players with a valid handicap with a handicap index of 14.4 or below are eligible to apply for the event to take place on Jan 13-14 at the Emirates Golf Club
Dubai-based Adrian Meronk heads Down Under to defend the ISPS HANDA Australian Open title he won in such style last year
The overall local winners in the Men’s and Lady's Divisions were Ara Nakhnikian and Naima Maya
The event will be an opportunity for boys and girls from the UAE and overseas to secure a transformative Golf Scholarship Program in the USA
Lana Alharbi is a 21-year-old Person of Determination who has found a career, love and joy in the emirate
The pair shot an impressive gross 61 to prevail by a countback from Norris and McNamara in the event supported by The Lounge Spa
The Net Division winner was UAE National Rashed Al Emadi
The event had a classic Dubai vibe and a cultural and emotional unity that brought people from all walks of life together