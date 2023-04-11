Steve Smith looking forward to ICC World Test Championship final

Topley landed awkwardly on his 2.01-metre (6 feet and 7 inch) frame on Monday while fielding against Mumbai Indians and left the ground
Australian batsman Steve Smith said his side's preparation for the ICC World Test Championship final against India is going well and he was looking forward to the next two months of the exciting cricketing action, which will see the Aussies taking on India in England from June 7 onwards before taking on arch-rivals England in the Ashes series.
Smith held a Q/A session with his fans on Instagram where he answered questions from fans on Indian Premier League (IPL), the WTC final and the Ashes.
"It is good (preparations for WTC final). I have been on a bit of a break, a bit of a pre-season here for a couple of weeks to keep things ticking over and then get back into my cricket prep pretty soon and it is obviously an exciting couple of months coming up, looking forward to it," said Smith on being asked about preparations for the 'Ultimate Test'.
Australia finished at the top of the ICC WTC table with 11 wins, three losses and five draws in 19 matches.
They had a win percentage of 66.67 per cent. India on the other hand, won 10 out of their 18 Tests, lost five and drew three to finish at the second spot with a win percentage of 58.8 per cent.
