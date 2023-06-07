Steve Smith is the best Test batsman of our generation, says Virat Kohli

Kohli admits that the Australian batsman stands between India and World Test Championship victory

Australia's Steve Smith plays a shot during World Test Championship final. — AFP

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Wed 7 Jun 2023, 6:09 PM

No batsman in the history of the game has been as consistently brilliant as Virat Kohli in all three formats of the game.

But when it comes to Test cricket, it's the Australian star Steve Smith who is head and shoulders above the rest.

While the likes of Kohli, Joe Root and Kane Williamson have carved out brilliant Test careers, Smith is occupying a different universe altogether.

With a stunning average of 60 in 97 matches, Smith has been the greatest Test batsman of his generation.

His average is second only to Don Bradman's 99.94 in the five-day game.

No wonder Kohli is a big fan of the Australian batsman.

"In my opinion, Steve Smith is the best Test batsman of our generation. His adaptability is amazing," Kohli told Star Sports.

"You have seen the other great Test players of this generation, but he is only one who is averaging 60, which is quite unbelievable.

"The kind of consistency and impact he has had, I haven't seen that from any other player in the last 10 years, so credit to his skills and temperament."

For India to have a chance of beating Australia in the World Test Championship, which started on Wednesday in London, Kohli says the team has to find a way to solve the Smith puzzle.

"Steve Smith has always scored a lot of runs against us and his record in England is great," he said.

"So obviously we have to try and get him out early, because if he plays a long innings, he can make a match-winning impact."

Smith has steadied the ship after Australia lost three wickets for 76 runs on the opening day of the WTC final.