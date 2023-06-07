Steve Smith is the best Test batsman of our generation, says Virat Kohli

Ryan Moore salutes trainer Aidan O'Brien's wizardry as he wins a record-extending ninth English Derby
Auguste Rodin buries the ghosts of his Guineas flop to win Britain's most famous horse race as Dubai hopefuls disappoint
No batsman in the history of the game has been as consistently brilliant as Virat Kohli in all three formats of the game.
But when it comes to Test cricket, it's the Australian star Steve Smith who is head and shoulders above the rest.
While the likes of Kohli, Joe Root and Kane Williamson have carved out brilliant Test careers, Smith is occupying a different universe altogether.
With a stunning average of 60 in 97 matches, Smith has been the greatest Test batsman of his generation.
His average is second only to Don Bradman's 99.94 in the five-day game.
No wonder Kohli is a big fan of the Australian batsman.
"In my opinion, Steve Smith is the best Test batsman of our generation. His adaptability is amazing," Kohli told Star Sports.
"You have seen the other great Test players of this generation, but he is only one who is averaging 60, which is quite unbelievable.
"The kind of consistency and impact he has had, I haven't seen that from any other player in the last 10 years, so credit to his skills and temperament."
For India to have a chance of beating Australia in the World Test Championship, which started on Wednesday in London, Kohli says the team has to find a way to solve the Smith puzzle.
"Steve Smith has always scored a lot of runs against us and his record in England is great," he said.
"So obviously we have to try and get him out early, because if he plays a long innings, he can make a match-winning impact."
Smith has steadied the ship after Australia lost three wickets for 76 runs on the opening day of the WTC final.
Auguste Rodin buries the ghosts of his Guineas flop to win Britain's most famous horse race as Dubai hopefuls disappoint
Kenyan clocked 3:49.11 secs to eclipse previous mark of 3:50.07 set by Ethiopia's Genzebe Dibaba in Monaco in 2015
Tennis ace says she first met Arthur Borges during a walk to Central Park in New York
Military Order represents Godolphin's Charlie Appleby while Charlie Johnston saddles Dubai Mile for Emirati businessman Ahmed Al Shaikh
Pegula's defeat means that four of the top 10 women's seeds have already been knocked out of Roland Garros
Man City will be hoping to complete the second part of its incredible bid to win the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in a single season
Manchester City and Manchester United will lock horns in the match on Saturday at the fabled Wembley Stadium
The 41-year-old Aston Martin driver claimed his 32nd victory in Montmeló a full decade ago back in May 2013 with Ferrari