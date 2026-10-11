Smith breaks fielding record as Australia take control of first Test

Steve Smith broke the Test record for the most career catches by a fielder as Australia played themselves into a strong position on the third day of the first Test against South Africa at Kingsmead on Sunday.

Smith held four catches, taking his total to 223, as South Africa were bowled out for 284 in reply to Australia’s first innings of 390.

Nic Maddinson (17 not out) and Travis Head (10 not out) added 33 runs off just 5.4 overs to stretch Australia’s overall lead to 139 before bad light ended play for the third day in a row.

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Maddinson, who laboured to a 33-ball duck in the first innings, hit two fours off Marco Jansen in the first over of the second innings and added a six off Wiaan Mulder before play was called off.

Australia’s bowlers applied relentless pressure on an easy-paced pitch and a succession of South African batsmen contributed to their own dismissals by playing poor shots.

Six Protea batters reached 30 but David Bedingham’s 49 was the top score.

Australian captain Pat Cummins took three for 54 and Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon took two each as Australia’s long-serving bowling quartet combined with customary efficiency.

Smith started the day on 219 catches, one behind Joe Root of England.

He equalled the record when he caught South African captain Temba Bavuma. Standing at slip, he anticipated Bavuma's reverse sweep against off-spinner Nathan Lyon and moved to his right with Bavuma's mistimed shot going straight to him.

Smith, playing in his 126th Test, broke the record when he lunged to his left from second slip to hold a sharp edge from Bedingham off Australian captain Pat Cummins.

Smith thought he had taken another catch when he held a low edge from Wiaan Mulder at slip in the over before lunch. Mulder started walking off the field but the umpires reviewed the incident and decided the ball had not carried.

But Smith was in the action again with a spectacular catch to dismiss Kyle Verreynne, again anticipating well at slip as the South African wicketkeeper made good contact with a reverse sweep which Smith held in an outstretched right hand.

His fourth catch was from an edge to slip by last man Anrich Nortje off the bowling of Beau Webster.

Smith’s career haul of 223 catches exceeds the total of all but 11 specialist wicketkeepers.

Brief scores:

Australia 390 and 33-0

South Africa, first innings, 284 (A. Markram 37, D Bedingham 49, T. Stubbs 32, W. Mulder 30, S. Hermer 35 not out, K. Maharaj 34; M. Starc 2-63, J. Hazlewood 2-54, P. Cummins 3-54, N. Lyon 2-58)

Match situation: Australia lead by 139 runs with 10 wickets remaining in the second innings

Toss: Australia