Starc wary of 'unknown' conditions on Australia tour of South Africa

Australia pace spearhead Mitchell Starc said an unusually timed tour of South Africa presents an element of the unknown for both teams, with rain and unfamiliar early-season conditions likely to shape the series.

South Africa host Australia in a three-match one-day series starting on Thursday before the teams meet in a three-Test series next month, Australia's first Test tour of the country in eight years.

With the Tests scheduled for October, when rain is often a major factor in parts of South Africa, Starc said conditions could differ significantly from those traditionally associated with the country.

"There's an element of the unknown," Starc told reporters on Tuesday. "It's part of Test cricket and you just adapt to what's in front of you."

The 36-year-old, who took nine wickets in Australia's last Test at Durban, said recent wet weather could produce a different surface from the dry conditions that traditionally aid reverse swing.

"It's quite muggy and humid," Starc said. "There has been talk about the rain before we got over here. It's probably not that typical dry part of the season just yet.

"It could be interesting to see what the weather does over the next couple of days and then for the game as well."

Starc also praised fast bowler Nathan Ellis, who impressed during Australia's one-day series in Zimbabwe while several senior quicks were rested.

Ellis helped lead the attack in the absence of Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood and strengthened his case for a regular place in Australia's one-day side.

"He is really pushing his case as a lock as a pick in the one-day team, and no doubt he'll look to perform in these three as well," he said.

The first Test of the three-match series begins in Durban on October 9.

Meanwhile, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said his team must find a way to get the best out of their depleted fast bowling attack when they host Australia.

Bavuma said a fearsome pack of fast bowlers for touring teams to contend with is in South African cricket's "DNA", but they have had to cast the net wide for this series.

Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Kwena Maphaka and Ottneil Baartman were all ruled out with hamstring injuries, while Nandre Burger has a bad back.

It has left an inexperienced seam bowling line-up to take on Australia, with Lizaad Williams, the Jansen twins, Marco and Duan, Gerald Coetzee, Corbin Bosch and Nqobani Mokoena having played only 72 ODIs between them.

"I think we're going to have to make the most of the bowling resources that we have from the seam department. There are options there. I think it's just how smartly we approach managing the loads of our fast bowlers," Bavuma told reporters on Wednesday.

South Africa have only played three ODIs in 2026 when a depleted squad swept Namibia 3-0 in a series this month.

But as they prepare to host the 2027 World Cup a year from now, this is a crucial season for the team in the 50-over format.

"It's been a while since this ODI team has come together," Bavuma said. "I think there's a strong desire to look after our ODI record of late and ensure that we're putting our best foot forward out there on the field.

"From a team perspective, we generally know who those core players are (for the World Cup). I don't think we will move away too much from that," he added.