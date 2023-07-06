Star Sports India to broadcast 2023 Lanka Premier League live in the UAE

Telecast of the five-team tournament will include live action exclusively in the MENA region, India and subcontinent countries

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam is one of the star players who will be seen in action in the Lanka Premier League. - AFP

By Team KT Published: Thu 6 Jul 2023, 3:51 PM

Disney Star, India's leading sports network, will be the exclusive broadcast partner for the upcoming Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023, scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka from July 30 to August 21.

The upcoming season will feature popular international stars including Babar Azam, Shakib Al Hasan, David Miller as well as popular Sri Lankan stars Thisara Parera and Wanidu Hasaranga.

The matches will be held at two venues—Colombo and Kandy, for the fourth season.

The teams are Colombo Strikers, Dambulla Aura, Galle Titans, Jaffna Kings and B-Love Kandy will be the five teams fighting for the coveted title.

Having bagged the broadcast rights, Disney Star will telecast the league’s exciting action live exclusively in India, Sri Lanka as well as in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives and MENA region including UAE.

“We are delighted to announce Disney Star as the official broadcaster for the fourth edition of the Lanka Premier League 2023," commented Anil Mohan Sankhdhar, Founder and CEO of IPG Group—the official rights holder of LPL..

"Since the inception of the LPL, it has not only showcased exciting brand of cricket but also provided a platform for Sri Lankan cricket to steadily churn out talented cricketers.

"With committed stakeholders like Star Sports India, we are very excited to bring the global cricketing audience an opportunity to not only witness an extremely competitive and captivating brand of T20 cricket but also dish out unmatched non-live cricketing content for fans across India, Sri Lanka, the subcontinent and MENA region." he added.

The network is a home to some of the top international and domestic sports properties including the ICC, BCCI, Indian Premier League, Indian Super League, Formula 1 and Wimbledon among many other premier sports property, and the addition of LPL will surely bolster the cricketing roaster of the network even more.

“We welcome this exciting association with LPL," said Sanjog Gupta, Head of Sports, Disney Star.

"The league has witnessed thrilling action and a great fan base across the subcontinent and MENA region and I’m sure with this partnership the upcoming season will be able to broaden the viewership and reach for the league.

ALSO READ

"We look forward to a great partnership and wish a successful delivery of LPL 2023 with a memorable experience for the fans."

sports@khaleejtimes.com