Stage set for ACC Men's Under-16 West Zone Cup

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Men’s Under-16 West Zone Cup, which will be held from March 24 to March 30, 2023, at the Vision Cricket Centre Grounds in Sharjah, will showcase the best of talent from this region in this age group.
The Bahrain Cricket Federation is hosting this tournament at this venue that has three high quality floodlit grounds.
Six teams will be competing in this tournament.
The participating teams are Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the UAE. Gurumurthy Palani, Bahrain Cricket Federation Development Officer, who has promoted cricket in the region by hosting many tournaments for the Federation in the UAE as well as in Bahrain for the last few years, said: “It is a special moment for Bahrain Cricket Federation by hosting this tournament. Through this we will make our presence felt in the global cricketing map. Cricket in our kingdom will surely benefit from the exposure this tournament will present. The format of the tournament will be 35 overs. Each team will get play five matches and three matches will be held every day at the Vision Cricket Centre’s three grounds.”
Fixtures:
All matches start 4pm (UAE time)
March 24: Bahrain (u-16) vs Qatar (u-16)
United Arab Emirates (u-16) vs Oman (u-16)
Kuwait (u-16) vs Saudi Arabia (u-16)
March 25: Oman (u-16) vs Kuwait (u-16)
Bahrain (u-16) vs Saudi Arabia (u-16)
Qatar (u-16) vs United Arab Emirates (u-16)
March 27: Saudi Arabia (u-16) vs Qatar (u-16)
Kuwait (u-16) vs United Arab Emirates (u-16)
Oman (u-16) vs Bahrain (u-16)
March 28: United Arab Emirates (u-16) vs Saudi Arabia (u-16)
Kuwait (u-16) vs Bahrain (u-16)
Oman (u-16) vs Qatar (u-16)
March 30: Bahrain (u-16) vs United Arab Emirates (u-16)
Qatar (u-16) vs Kuwait (u-16)
Saudi Arabia (u-16) vs Oman (u-16)
