Sri Lanka's Shanaka given one-year PSL ban for unilateral withdrawal

Sri Lanka all-rounder Shanaka is the latest international player to be suspended after leaving the PSL and joining the Indian league, which runs almost simultaneously

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 20 Apr 2026, 10:16 PM
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Sri Lanka all-rounder Dasun Shanaka, who withdrew from this year's Pakistan Super League and later joined Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, has been banned from the next edition of the PSL, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Monday.

Shanaka is the latest international player to be suspended after leaving the PSL and joining the Indian league, which runs almost simultaneously, after Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani got a two-year ban earlier this month.

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The Pakistani board said in a statement that 34-year-old Shanaka, who captained Sri Lanka in this year's Twenty20 World Cup, had unilaterally withdrawn from the PSL last month.

"The findings indicated that the withdrawal was made on grounds not recognized within the existing contractual framework," it said.

Shanaka, who is yet to appear for Rajasthan this season, said in a statement that he deeply regretted the decision to withdraw, and had no intention of joining any other tournament when he pulled out of the PSL.

“I hope to return to the PSL in the future with renewed dedication and the trust of the fans," he added.

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