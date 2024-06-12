Sri Lanka staring at early T20 World Cup exit after Florida washout

Nepal supporters cheer for their team after the match against Sri Lanka was abandoned due to weather conditions. — AFP

Published: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 11:06 AM Last updated: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 11:07 AM

Former champions Sri Lanka are on the brink of an early exit from the T20 World Cup after heavy rain washed out their Group D match against Nepal in Lauderhill, Florida on Tuesday.

The 2014 champions badly needed a win to keep their tournament hopes alive after defeats by South Africa and Bangladesh in their first two matches.

Wanindu Hasaranga's team are bottom of the group with just one point and look certain to crash out unless other results go their way.

Nepal are also winless after two matches and on Friday they face unbeaten group leaders South Africa, who sealed their place in the Super Eight after three straight victories.