Sri Lanka sports minister revokes sacking of cricket board

Published: Tue 12 Dec 2023, 3:50 PM

Sri Lanka's sports minister on Tuesday revoked the sacking of the country's cricket board over allegations of corruption, in an effort to end its suspension by the International Cricket Council.

"I signed a gazette to revoke the decision appointing an interim committee for Sri Lanka Cricket, aiming to lift our ICC suspension," Harin Fernando said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board had suspended Sri Lanka Cricket’s membership of the ICC with immediate effect, on November 10.

The ICC Board determined that Sri Lanka Cricket is in serious breach of its obligations as a Member, in particular, the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference in the governance, regulation and/or administration of cricket in Sri Lanka, it had said in a statement.

