  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Nov 27, 2025 | Jumada al-Thani 7, 1447 | Fajr 05:23 | DXB clear.png24.4°C

Sri Lanka set up tri-series final date with Pakistan

In a must-win game, Sri Lanka made 184 for five in 20 overs, thanks to opener Kamil Mishara’s 48-ball 76. Chameera took four wickets as Lanka won the dramatic match

Published: Fri 28 Nov 2025, 12:08 AM

Top Stories

Turkey official denies UAE involvement in espionage

Turkey official denies UAE involvement in espionage

UAE: 'No visa ban for Pakistani citizens', official clarifies to Dawn amid reports

UAE: 'No visa ban for Pakistani citizens', official clarifies to Dawn amid reports

18-year-old Abu Dhabi expat wins KT+150 grand prize for self-charging power bank pitch

18-year-old Abu Dhabi expat wins KT+150 grand prize for self-charging power bank pitch

Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by six runs in the last league game of the T20 tri-series in Rawalpindi on Thursday to book their place in Saturday’s final against the home team.

In a must-win game, Sri Lanka made 184 for five in 20 overs, thanks to opener Kamil Mishara’s 48-ball 76.

Recommended For You

Abu Dhabi T10: Quetta secure Qualifier 1 spot with thrilling win

Abu Dhabi T10: Quetta secure Qualifier 1 spot with thrilling win

Dubai: Hatta Winter 2025 unveils sky dining, cinema dome and six new festivals

Dubai: Hatta Winter 2025 unveils sky dining, cinema dome and six new festivals

Filipina sensation Alexandra Eala to play in Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

Filipina sensation Alexandra Eala to play in Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

UAE National Day 2025: Best celebrations, deals, and experiences across the country

UAE National Day 2025: Best celebrations, deals, and experiences across the country

Euro zone banks should prepare for risk of dollar squeeze, ECB says

Euro zone banks should prepare for risk of dollar squeeze, ECB says

 

Skipper Salman Agha (63 not out off 44 balls) led Pakistan’s response, but the Lankans held their nerve to win the contest.

Dushmantha Chameera, who took four wickets for Sri Lanka, was named man-of-the-match.

"Everybody contributed so I'm happy. Kamil Mishara showed his capability and the discussions with the coaches helped him. Kusal Mendis and everyone chipped in," said Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka.

"When it comes to bowling, of course Chameera - world-class bowling. So, an all-round performance and we're looking forward to the final."

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Agha looked on the bright side.

"Where we came from, 40 for 4 - you don't often come back and chase it down but we went close," he said.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka 184 for 5 (Mishara 76, Mendis, 40, Abrar 2-28) beat Pakistan 178 for 7 (Salman 63, Usman 33, Chameera 4-20, Malinga 2-54) by six runs.