Sri Lanka recall batsman Fernando for New Zealand series

Sri Lanka recalled top-order batsman Oshada Fernando to their 16-member squad announced on Monday for their two-Test series against New Zealand, while Nishan Madushka was left out.

Fernando last played for the Test team against New Zealand in March 2023 but has forced his way back after a strong showing for the Sri Lanka 'A' side against their counterparts from South Africa this month with scores of 122 and 80.

Opener Madushka endured a tough time in Sri Lanka's 2-1 Test series defeat in England, managing only 24 runs in four innings.

Sri Lanka left out bowlers Kasun Rajitha and Nisala Tharaka and brought in wicketkeeper-batsman Sadeera Samarawickrama.

Dhananjaya De Silva's side will take on New Zealand in two matches at Galle as part of the International Cricket Council's World Test Championship cycle.