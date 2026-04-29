Sri Lanka government 'temporarily' takes over cricket board

Sri Lanka's government took control of the island's cricket board on Wednesday, saying it was a temporary measure designed to pave the way for "structural reforms".

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is the country's wealthiest sporting body but has been plagued by allegations of corruption and mismanagement.

World governing body the International Cricket Council suspended Sri Lanka for two months in 2023-2024 citing political interference in the running of the national board.

"All administrative functions of Sri Lanka Cricket will be temporarily brought under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, effective today," the ministry said.

A committee will be appointed shortly "to address the current issues in cricket and implement structural reforms", it added.

Four-time SLC president Shammi Silva resigned on Tuesday, along with his entire committee, after the government intervened.

A government source said former investment banker and opposition politician Eran Wickramaratne will likely be named new head of the board.

AFP has contacted the ICC for comment.

Sri Lanka made an early exit from the T20 World Cup, which it co-hosted with India in February–March.