Sri Lanka end England hopes with crushing win over Pakistan

Pace bowler Dilshan Madushanka grabbed a career best 5-34 as Sri Lanka cruised to a thumping eight-wicket win over Pakistan in Lahore on Tuesday which ends England's hopes of reaching the tri-series final.

The left-armer was well supported by spinner Sahan Arachchige, who took 2-24, to dismiss Pakistan for a paltry 110 in just 25.3 overs. The Sri Lankan batters reached the target in just 18.1 overs.

The victory is Sri Lanka's second in three games, enough to deprive the third team England of a spot in Sunday's final, for which Pakistan have already qualified with three wins.

The English, who have contrived to lose successive matches against Sri Lanka and Pakistan from winning positions, needed the hosts to win to have any hope of joining them in the final.

Consequently, Thursday's match between Sri Lanka and England is a dead rubber.

Kamindu Mendis struck two sixes and eight fours in his 62 not out from 60 balls, reaching his fifth ODI half-century with a six off Shaheen Shah Afridi. Pavan Rathnayake was unbeaten on 23.

Avishka Fernando fell for 16 and skipper Kusal Mendis made eight, with wickets going to Shaheen and Arafat Minhas.

Mendis praised the efforts of his bowlers, particularly Madushanka.

"We executed our plans well and Dilshan bowled superbly, everyone is happy at the team's progress," said Mendis, whose team hunted down 430 against England on Thursday -- the second highest successful chase in all ODIs.

Shaheen put on a brave face after an abject display by his team.

"We must forget this match and get ready for the final," said Shaheen. "We will come back in the final and bat stronger."

Earlier, it was Madushanka's demolition act that wrecked Pakistan, who were put in to bat. Their 110 was their second lowest ODI total at home behind the 75 they made against the same opposition and at the same venue in 2009.

Pakistan, who chased down 242 in a thrilling one-wicket win against England on Sunday, batted poorly on a flat Gaddafi Stadium pitch with token resistance from Babar Azam, top-scoring with 29, and Hasan Nawaz who made 17.

Madushanka dismissed out-of-form opener Fakhar Zaman for five in the fourth over to start the slide.

Azam and Saad Baig put on 23 for the third wicket before Madushanka had Baig caught at cover for five, while Arachchige removed Salman Agha for nine.

The next over saw Azam falling leg before to Eshan Malinga.

Madushanka ensured Pakistan fell way short of a decent total by taking the wickets of Shaheen (15) and Haris Rauf (one) to complete a five-wicket haul.

Madushanka's previous best figure of 5-80 came against India in Mumbai in the 2023 World Cup.