Sri Lanka crush Oman for second victory in T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka batsmen Kusal Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake and Dasun Shanaka cracked half-centuries as the 2014 champions continued to build momentum in the Twenty20 World Cup with a 105-run win over Oman in Pallekele on Thursday.

Mendis (61) and Rathnayake (60) stitched together a 94-run partnership for the third wicket after Sri Lanka were asked to bat, and skipper Shanaka provided the late flourish with a 19-ball 50 to take his side to 225-5 in 20 overs.

"We're very pleased about the way we batted today," Shanaka said in his post-match interview.

"We used the conditions really well. Pavan and Kusal planned the innings really well, and helped myself and Kamindu Mendis to provide the finishing touches. I'm really happy with the batting and also with the bowling."

Shanaka's knock contained five huge sixes and two fours and eclipsed his Sri Lankan record of a 20-ball 50 against India in Pune three years ago, but he was caught in the deep off the bowling of Jiten Ramanandi after reaching the milestone.

