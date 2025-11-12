  • search in Khaleej Times
Sri Lanka cricketers leave Pakistan after bomb blast

The players have expressed fears for their safety following Tuesday's suicide bombing in the Pakistani capital, which killed 12 and wounded 27 outside a court

Published: Wed 12 Nov 2025, 8:34 PM

At least eight Sri Lankan cricketers will return home without playing in their tri-nation white-ball cricket series against Pakistan and Zimbabwe due to security concerns, a Sri Lankan official said Wednesday.

The players have expressed fears for their safety following Tuesday's suicide bombing in the Pakistani capital, which killed 12 and wounded 27 outside a court.

"The second ODI against Pakistan tomorrow is in doubt, but substitute players will be sent to continue the tri-nation series," a Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) source told AFP.

SLC president Shammi Silva said that they were preparing a formal statement about continuing their participation in the tournament. He gave no further details.

Six Sri Lankan players were wounded in March 2009 when gunmen opened fire on their team bus as it was taking them to Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore for a Test match.

The incident led to international teams staying away from Pakistan for nearly a decade.

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by six runs in the opening one-day international in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, a game that went ahead despite the suicide attack in the twin city of Islamabad.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said security around the visiting team had been increased following the attack.

The remaining matches are scheduled to take place on Thursday and Saturday, also in Rawalpindi.