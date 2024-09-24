Sri Lanka bring in uncapped spinner for second Test against New Zealand

Off-spinner Nishan Peiris. — X

Published: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 7:44 PM Last updated: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 7:45 PM

Sri Lanka's uncapped off-spinner Nishan Peiris has been included in the squad for the second for the final Test against New Zealand after experienced seamer Vishwa Fernando sustained an injury.

Sri Lanka Cricket released a statement to confirm that the 33-year-old seamer developed "tightness" in his right hamstring and will undergo rehabilitation to recover at SLC's high performance centre.

"Vishwa Fernando had developed a tightness in his right hamstring while practising, hence, he has been sent to the High Performance Center for rehabilitation," SLC said in a statement on Tuesday.

Fernando missed out on a spot in the playing XI for the first Test, which Sri Lanka won comfortably by 63 runs.

Peiris, on the other hand, has been included twice in Sri Lanka's squad in 2018 and earlier this year. Despite his inclusion in the squad, he has yet to make his debut for the Asian side.

He could be handed his maiden Test cap as Ramesh Mendis' is struggling to find his form. In the opening Test, he grabbed a three-wicket haul in each inning. But his struggle to control his line and length allowed New Zealand to take the pressure off their shoulders.

