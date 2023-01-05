Sri Lanka beat India by 16 runs in high-scoring thriller

Ekstrom edged out France's nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb (BRX) by a second
Sri Lanka bounced back from the defeat in the opening match and beat India by 16 runs in the second T20 game of the three-match series in Pune on Thursday.
Chasing 207 for victory, India fell short by 16 runs, finishing their innings at 190 for eight in 20 overs.
Axar Patel (65, 31 balls, 3 fours, 6 sixes) and Suryakumar Yadav (51, 36 balls, 3 fours, 3 sixes) tried their best after a batting collapse, but their efforts were not enough as the Lankans levelled the series.
Earlier, skipper Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka and Kusal Mendis showed grit and determination with the bat to help Sri Lanka fight back against India to post 206/6
Shanaka was the highest run-scorer for Sri Lanka with an unbeaten 56 off 22 balls while Asalanka and Mendis played gritty knocks of 37 and 52 respectively. India delivered seven no-balls in the game.
(More to follow)
The first global football star, he played a lead role in the game's transformation into a sporting and commercial powerhouse, all with his ever-present number 10 on his back
Man City's star striker became the fastest player to to reach 20 goals in the Premier League
If India's bid is successful, it will become only the fourth Asian country to host the Games after Japan, South Korea and China
Nine leading teams confirmed for matches to be held from January 4-14, 2023
Next year promises to be packed with events from hundreds of different sports worldwide
Mominul Haque top-scored with 84 but the hosts lost wickets at regular intervals to end their innings about an hour before stumps after electing to bat first
It’s been been a month since the world stopped turning on its axis, moving instead to the flight of the Al Rihla ball and Doha became the centre of the universe, and getting back to ‘normal' is going to be one big ask for many of us