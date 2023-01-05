Sri Lanka beat India by 16 runs in high-scoring thriller

Chasing 207 for victory, India fell short by 16 runs, finishing their innings at 190 for eight in 20 overs

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga (centre) celebrates with his captain Dasun Shanaka after taking the wicket of India's Deepak Hooda. — AFP

By Team KT Published: Thu 5 Jan 2023, 9:23 PM

Sri Lanka bounced back from the defeat in the opening match and beat India by 16 runs in the second T20 game of the three-match series in Pune on Thursday.

Axar Patel (65, 31 balls, 3 fours, 6 sixes) and Suryakumar Yadav (51, 36 balls, 3 fours, 3 sixes) tried their best after a batting collapse, but their efforts were not enough as the Lankans levelled the series.

Earlier, skipper Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka and Kusal Mendis showed grit and determination with the bat to help Sri Lanka fight back against India to post 206/6

Shanaka was the highest run-scorer for Sri Lanka with an unbeaten 56 off 22 balls while Asalanka and Mendis played gritty knocks of 37 and 52 respectively. India delivered seven no-balls in the game.

