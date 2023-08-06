Sports should not be mixed with politics, says Pakistan as team cleared to travel to India

The Argentinian was sentenced in July 2021 for threats and harassment of his former partners
Pakistan's national team received government approval on Sunday to participate in the upcoming Cricket World Cup hosted by rival India.
A government committee, led by Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, had been set up to decide whether the team could play in the 50-over tournament, which starts October 5.
“Pakistan has consistently maintained that sports should not be mixed with politics,” Pakistan’s ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement.
“It has, therefore, decided to send its cricket team to India to participate in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.”
The statement also mentioned strained political relations between the two countries but said it “believes that the state of bilateral relations with India should not stand in the way of fulfilling its international sports-related obligations.”
There were doubts over Pakistan’s participation after the Board of Control for Cricket in India declined to send its national team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, which starts August 30.
Instead, the Asian Cricket Council accepted the Pakistan Cricket Board’s hybrid proposal under which India will now play all its Asia Cup matches in Sri Lanka, including against Pakistan on Sept. 2 in Pallekele, near Kandy.
Sri Lanka will also host the final — potentially between Pakistan and India — on Sept. 17. Pakistan hosts four matches in the Asia Cup.
“Pakistan’s decision shows its constructive and responsible approach vis-à-vis India’s intransigent attitude, as the latter had refused to send its cricket team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup,” the statement said.
While agreeing to send its team to India for the World Cup, the foreign ministry said it will convey its concerns about the security of its team in India to both the India government and the International Cricket Council (ICC).
“We expect that full safety and security of (the) Pakistan cricket team will be ensured during its visit to India,” the ministry said.
Pakistan are due to play their World Cup matches in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai and Kolkata.
Ahmedabad is scheduled to host the marquee match between Pakistan and India on October 15.
But the match, according to reports in Indian media, could be rescheduled for October 14.
