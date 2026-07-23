Southampton to host men's Ashes Test for first time in 2027

Southampton's Utilita Bowl will host a men's Ashes Test for the first time next year with the men's and women's series against Australia again running concurrently, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Thursday.

Trent Bridge will host the first men's Test, starting on June 18, while the first match of the multi-format women's series, the sole Test match, begins at Headingley on June 24.

Southampton will host the fourth men's Test starting on July 21. England last played a Test match at the venue, also known as the Rose Bowl, in 2020 when Pakistan were the opposition during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The World Test Championship final was also played at the ground in 2021 when New Zealand beat India.

A packed summer of cricket in England will also include 10 ODIs for the England men's team, the final of the World Test Championship at London's Oval and England men's Mixed Disability team hosting Australia.

The men's and women's Ashes were also held at the same time in England in 2023, boosting crowds for the women's fixtures.

"The last time Australia were here made for captivating cricket, in a way that only the Ashes can provide, as both of our Men's and Women's teams fought back to level the series in dramatic circumstances," ECB Chief Executive Officer Richard Gould said in a statement.

"Next summer will see the men's team play a Rothesay Ashes Test at the Utilita Bowl for the very first time, while the women's team will play an Ashes Test at Headingley for the first time since 2001."

England's men will start their home season with a five-match ODI series against Pakistan, starting at Southampton on May 15. England will also play a five-match ODI series against New Zealand later in the summer as well as a one-off test against Bangladesh starting at Lord's on May 28.

It will be the first time Bangladesh have played a Test in England since 2010.

The International Cricket Council last year agreed that the ECB would host the World Test Championship final in 2027, 2029 and 2031 after the sell-out in 2023 when Australia beat India for the title at a sold-out Oval.

Next year's Oval clash will start on June 9.

"We are honoured to be staging the next three ICC World Test Championship Finals, and we're pleased to confirm that The Oval will play host again next year," Neil Snowball, ECB Managing Director, Competitions and Major Events, said.

Next year will be the 150th anniversary of Test cricket, the game's longest format.

Men's Ashes series:

1st test - June 18-22 - Trent Bridge

2nd test - June 30-July 4 - Lord's

3rd test - July 8-12 - Edgbaston

4th test - July 21-25 - Southampton

5th test - July 29-August 2 - London Oval.

Women's Ashes series:

Test - June 24-27 - Headingley.

T20I: July 3 - Trent Bridge

T20I: July 6 - London Oval

T20I: July 9 - Old Trafford

ODI: July 13 - Southampton.

ODI: July 16 - Lord's

ODI: July 20 - Edgbaston