South Africa's Shamsi hits out at 'ridiculous' T20 World Cup critics

South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi (left) and Aiden Markram celebrate the dismissal of West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford. — AFP

Published: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 5:49 PM

South Africa leg-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi lambasted his team's "ridiculous" critics after the Proteas won another T20 World Cup nail-biter to reach the semifinals.

Shamsi claimed 3-27 in Sunday's three-wicket win over two-time champions West Indies as South Africa chalked up a seventh win in seven games at the tournament.

The 34-year-old took the wickets of dangerous opener Kyle Mayers and top-scoring Roston Chase in his four overs.

Four days earlier, he had conceded 50 runs on the same ground as the United States threatened a shock victory and he was dropped for the victory over England.

"In the previous game I bowled later in the innings and I went for 50 and there were certain critics coming out from the woodwork, speaking about pressure and how I can't handle pressure," said Shamsi.

"I think in a quarter-final match I hope that was enough pressure for me to respond to."

Shamsi said he was dismayed by the criticism he and his team have faced in their campaign.

"It's just a little bit ridiculous when it's ex-players," said Shamsi.

"When they were on the field they did the same things. As cricketers we know sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't."

South Africa topped their first round group as well as their pool in the second stage Super Eights with defending champions England also going through to the last four.

However, it has been a roller-coaster ride for the Proteas who are still without a world title after a succession of painful near-misses.

At this tournament, they have had to dig deep to preserve their winning momentum.

They defeated the Netherlands by four wickets after being 12-4 at one stage chasing just 104 to win.