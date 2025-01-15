South Africa's Nortje ruled out of Champions Trophy

South African pacer Anrich Nortje. — AFP

Fast bowler Anrich Nortje was on Tuesday ruled out of the Champions Trophy because of a back injury.

The latest injury setback for the 31-year-old was announced by Cricket South Africa a day after he was named in his country's 15-man squad for the tournament in Pakistan next month.

Nortje, at his peak the fastest bowler in international cricket, underwent a scan on Monday, according to a statement by CSA, "which revealed the extent of the injury".

The statement did not specify the exact nature of the injury.

Nortje, who has played in 19 Tests, 22 one-day internationals and 42 T20 internationals, has not played any international cricket since the final of the T20 World Cup in Barbados last June.

He had been in line to make a comeback against Pakistan last month but suffered a broken toe while batting in the nets.

Nortje was also ruled out of the ongoing SA20 franchise competition in which he was due to play for Pretoria Capitals.

CSA said a replacement would be named later.