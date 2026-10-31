Harmer, Rabada steer South Africa to series win over Australia

South Africa spinner Simon Harmer took a career-best 6-16 and Kagiso Rabada became the fastest by balls bowled to reach 350 test wickets as the hosts thumped Australia by 176 runs to clinch their three-test series 2-1 at Newlands on Saturday.

Set a target of 288 for victory, the tourists were bowled out for 111 as South Africa leapfrogged them to go top of the test world rankings for the first time since January 2016.

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Rabada (3-39) ran through Australia's top order to bring his tally to 350 test wickets, taking 13,808 deliveries, fewer than compatriot Dale Steyn (14,719) and Pakistan’s Waqar Younis (14,905).

Harmer was a menace on a turning wicket and his six wickets included ending a stubborn knock of 11 from 90 balls by Australia captain Pat Cummins.