South Africa suffer big injury blow as Anrich Nortje ruled out of World Cup

South Africa will be without fast bowler Anrich Nortje and all-rounder Sisanda Magala for the Cricket World Cup in India after both were ruled out of the tournament through injury, officials confirmed on Thursday.
Seamer Lizaad Williams and all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo have been called up as replacements, with South Africa to open their campaign against Sri Lanka on Oct. 7.
Nortje has succumbed to a back issue that saw him miss the latter part of the recent 3-2 home series win against Australia, and the loss of his extreme pace is a heavy blow.
Magala has been battling a knee injury.
"This provides an opportunity for Andile and Lizaad on the global stage," coach Rob Walter said in a Cricket South Africa media release.
"Both players have been part of our winter programs as well as having represented South Africa in the recent white-ball tour against Australia.
"They offer great skill sets and we’re excited to have them complete the 15-player squad for this year’s World Cup."
Phehlukwayo has played 76 One-Day Internationals but has been in and out of the side with inconsistent form since making his debut in 2016. He is known for his variations with the ball and as a strong lower order hitter.
Williams’ only ODI appearance came against Ireland in 2021 when he took 1-62 in eight overs. He has played nine Twenty20 matches, including this month against Australia, and two tests.
South Africa have appeared in four World Cup semi-finals but have yet to lift the trophy.
Revised South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen and Lizaad Williams.
