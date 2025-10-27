South Africa, Pakistan speed up T20 World Cup preparations

South African skipper Donovan Ferreira said his team will speed up preparation for next year's Twenty20 World Cup, with the series against Pakistan starting in Rawalpindi from Tuesday.

South Africa finished runners-up to India in the 2024 Twenty20 World Cup, and will be among the favourites for the coming edition which India and Sri Lanka co-host in February-March.

Ferreira said on Monday that this week's three-match series provides an ideal opportunity.

"It is important to build up towards the World Cup," he said. "I think this is the big stepping stone for us towards the World Cup."

South Africa will miss David Miller -- announced captain for this series but ruled out with injury -- as well as Gerald Coetzee and Kwena Maphaka, who are both injured.

They have rested regular T20I skipper Aiden Markram, batters Tristan Stubbs and Ryan Rickelton, and spearhead Kagiso Rabada.

Despite less experience in the side and losing to Namibia earlier this month, Ferreira hopes his team will play an aggressive brand of cricket.

"The Namibia game is past now and I think we need to play an explosive brand of cricket with the bat or with the ball, as we have got exciting players in the side."

Pakistan skipper Salman Agha also sees the series as an opportunity to build towards the World Cup.

"We need to further our preparations and overcome the mistakes we committed in the Asia Cup," said Agha of the regional event last month where they finished runners-up to India.

Agha said he was excited to see star batter Babar Azam back in the T20I side for the first time since December 2024.

"Azam is a world class player and he will benefit our team with his batting," said Agha.

"We have good batters and bowlers in the side so we need to build up towards the World Cup."

The remaining two matches are on Friday and Saturday, both in Lahore.