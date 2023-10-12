South Africa defeat Australia by 134 runs in World Cup

Quinton de Kock top-scored for the Proteas with 109 in his team's total of 311-7 in 50 overs

Photo: Reuters

By AFP Published: Thu 12 Oct 2023, 8:23 PM

South Africa crushed Australia by 134 runs to claim a second win of the World Cup on Thursday as the five-time champions slumped to back-to-back defeats.

Quinton de Kock top-scored for the Proteas with 109 in his team's total of 311-7 in 50 overs.

In reply, Australia slumped to 70-6 before giving up their pursuit of an unlikely victory, hoping to salvage their run-rate instead but were dismissed for 177 with 55 balls to spare.

