UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

South Africa defeat Australia by 134 runs in World Cup

Quinton de Kock top-scored for the Proteas with 109 in his team's total of 311-7 in 50 overs

Follow us on Google News-khaleejtimes
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

By AFP

Published: Thu 12 Oct 2023, 8:23 PM

South Africa crushed Australia by 134 runs to claim a second win of the World Cup on Thursday as the five-time champions slumped to back-to-back defeats.

Quinton de Kock top-scored for the Proteas with 109 in his team's total of 311-7 in 50 overs.

In reply, Australia slumped to 70-6 before giving up their pursuit of an unlikely victory, hoping to salvage their run-rate instead but were dismissed for 177 with 55 balls to spare.

ALSO READ:


More news from Sports