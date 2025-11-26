  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Nov 26, 2025 | Jumada al-Thani 5, 1447 | Fajr 05:22 | DXB weather-sun.svg29.1°C

newsBreaking NewsKT
close

South Africa thrash India by 408 runs to clinch Test series 2-0

Chasing an improbable target of 549, India were all out for 140 on the final day of the contest, with Ravindra Jadeja (54) their top scorer

Published: Wed 26 Nov 2025, 11:22 AM

Updated: Wed 26 Nov 2025, 1:54 PM

Top Stories

'Don't lecture us': UAE official calls on Israel, Palestine to take responsibility for peace

'Don't lecture us': UAE official calls on Israel, Palestine to take responsibility for peace

UAE announces new rules for fostering children: Resident expats can now apply

UAE announces new rules for fostering children: Resident expats can now apply

New Year's Eve in Dubai: Best spots to watch Burj Khalifa fireworks for free

New Year's Eve in Dubai: Best spots to watch Burj Khalifa fireworks for free

South Africa beat India by 408 runs in the second test in Guwahati to complete a 2-0 series sweep on Wednesday.

Chasing an improbable target of 549, India were all out for 140 on the final day of the contest.

Recommended For You

Dubai’s Harmonious Model: Tourism That Builds for Tomorrow

Dubai’s Harmonious Model: Tourism That Builds for Tomorrow

BBC is not 'institutionally biased', says author of critical memo

BBC is not 'institutionally biased', says author of critical memo

Women chair 15.8% of board positions in 73 listed financial companies in the UAE

Women chair 15.8% of board positions in 73 listed financial companies in the UAE

470 new residents, only 150 homes a day: Dubai's population outpaces supply

470 new residents, only 150 homes a day: Dubai's population outpaces supply

Parth Garg: Building trust and a new financial lifeline for global Indians

Parth Garg: Building trust and a new financial lifeline for global Indians

 

Ravindra Jadeja (54) topscored for the hosts, who once again struggled against the spin of Simon Harmer, who claimed 6-37 for South Africa.

South Africa's Aiden Markram took a record nine catches in the match.

India lost the opening Test in Kolkata inside three days on a pitch with uneven bounce before South Africa once again beat the hosts in their own game of spin on a batting-friendly track.

Jadeja resisted before Keshav Maharaj had him stumped and the spinner soon got the final wicket of Mohammed Siraj, with Jansen pulling off a stunning catch in the deep.

The visitors had declared their second innings on 260-5 on day four to hand India a record chase but the hosts' batting once again failed and they never threatened to get close.

"Whether you're playing at home or away cricket demands that determination and the extra effort," said India captain Rishabh Pant.

"As a batting unit you need to capitalise on certain moments. As a team we didn't do that."

India rode their luck early in the day when Jansen had Sai Sudharsan caught behind but the delivery was declared a no-ball after the bowler overstepped. The batter was on four.

In the next over Kuldeep Yadav survived a reprieve on four when Aiden Markram dropped him at first slip off Harmer.

But the relief was short-lived for India as a relentless Harmer bowled Kuldeep for five for the first wicket of the day.

Three balls later the spinner dismissed Dhruv Jurel for two and soon sent back Pant for 13 as India slumped to 58-5.

The batters fell like nine pins on a pitch where South Africa posted 489 after they elected to bat.

India were bundled out for 201 to concede a first-innings lead of 288 but South Africa did not enforce the follow-on and decided to bat again.

South African all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy led the batting charge in the first innings with 109, his maiden Test century.