Sooryavanshi told to be patient by captain Iyer ahead of NZ series

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi "can't just walk straight into the team", India captain Shreyas Iyer said on Wednesday, after calls for the teenage sensation to be unleashed for the T20 series against New Zealand starting in Christchurch this week.

The 15-year-old Sooryavanshi made his international debut for India in July but has been used sparingly against top opponents despite his glittering Indian Premier League form.

India landed in New Zealand on Tuesday, two days before they begin their 40-day tour including five T20s, five one-day internationals and two Test matches.

It marks 100 years of sporting ties between the two nations.

"He has many more years ahead to get opportunities," Iyer said when asked about the teenager's role in the squad.

"It's not as if he can just walk straight into the team right now because our openers have been scoring consistently and also won us the World Cup."

Sooryavanshi has taken the cricketing world by storm after making his IPL debut aged 14 years and 23 days in 2025.

Nine days later he scored his first IPL century.

In eight T20 internationals Sooryavanshi is averaging just over 30 at a strike rate of 186, below his IPL average of 44 and strike rate of nearly 229.

Since July Sooryavanshi's rivals for India's opening spot, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, have averaged 25 and 30 respectively, at strike rates of 172 and 200.

Iyer said Sooryavanshi would learn plenty from the tour, with or without game time.

"Look at it this way: coming overseas like this will give him a fair idea of how the game plays on these particular wickets, so next time when he comes he will be very well prepared for these conditions."

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner said he was aware of Sooryavanshi's talents from playing in the IPL but pointed to the power of India's whole lineup.

"I think he has a huge part to play for India, whether it's in this series or in the future," Santner said.

"If he does get a crack guys have found it quite hard to stop him, but we've got some plans for him."

Santner said conditions would be seam friendly in the opening match at Hagley Oval.

India would have to get used to some unfamiliar conditions as they start the series, he said.

"Temperature-wise, you know, we've always when we've gone to India, it's hot, it's humid," Santner said.

"Here tomorrow night could be the flip side for India, could be a little bit cold, maybe windy, some cold hands."

New Zealand are without Will O'Rourke, Mark Chapman and Zak Foulkes for the T20 series but will be able to lean on the power hitting of Finn Allen and Tim Seifert at the top of the order.

India recalled seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar after a four-year absence while Jasprit Bumrah was rested as part of workload management after he played a key part in the team's recent Asian Games gold medal in Japan.

Meanwhile, Kiwi pacer Jacob Duffy said his team have studied Sooryavanshi ahead of the series.

"First of all, he's an incredible talent. Obviously, he's taken the IPL by storm and what's amazing, he strikes it so hard but he does it so consistently," Duffy told reporters, as per Reuters.

"He's striking at 250 (strike-rate) every game and he's not missing out very often. So that's incredible in itself. I think he played in England, so conditions will be a little bit different for him, so that's obviously one thing for him to be challenged with. We've certainly had a good scouting session on him and got our plans as to what we want to do to him," Duffy added.

The opening T20I of the five-match series will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday, with India's batters expected to face a different challenge on New Zealand's traditionally seam-friendly pitches.