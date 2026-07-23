Sooryavanshi hits maiden 50 as India thump Zimbabwe in T20

India wonderkid Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored a maiden Twenty20 international half-century in a seven-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in Harare on Thursday.

Put in to bat after losing the toss in the first of three matches, Zimbabwe made a meagre 125-7 in 20 overs with all-rounder Wessly Madhevere (39) top scoring.

Led by 15-year-old prodigy Sooryavanshi, who struck four sixes and four fours in an 18-ball 50, India cruised to 126-3 with 40 balls to spare.

Sooryavanshi became the youngest cricketer to represent India by debuting in a 4-0 T20I drubbing by England this month. He scored 42 runs in three innings.

After his whirlwind 50 in Harare, Sooryavanshi was out when he got a thick outside edge to a Richard Ngarava delivery and was caught at deep third man by Ben Curran.

He departed with the tourists 68-2. Then, wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan (35) and unbeaten captain Shreyas Iyer (28 not out) ensured India ended a dismal recent T20I run.

Before four losses in England, one by an Indian record 125 runs, the reigning T20I world champions lost another series 2-0 in Ireland.

Victory at Harare Sports Club was a welcome relief for Iyer -- it ended a seven-match winless run since he inherited the captaincy.

"I think the boys were tremendous. Could not have been happier with my first win," the skipper told reporters.

"There was bounce from a good length and it was also variable. I felt it was there in both innings. We are going to play two more matches here, so this performance gives everyone some confidence."

Madhevere was run out after a 58-run sixth-wicket stand with Tadiwanashe Marumani (27 not out). An unwise attempt to secure a second run led to his downfall.

Brief scores

Zimbabwe 125-7 in 20 overs (W. Madhevere 39; M. Yadav 2-18, P. Yadav 2-19) v India 126-3 in 13.2 overs (V. Sooryavanshi 50, I. Kishan 35; B. Muzarabani 2-26)

Result: India won by seven wickets

Series: India lead 1-0 ahead of matches on Saturday and Sunday

Toss: India