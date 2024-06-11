Some people said my career is over, says Bumrah after superb spell against Pakistan

Jasprit Bumrah of India celebrates the wicket of Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan. — AFP

Published: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 7:57 PM

India's match-winner Jasprit Bumrah will be hoping to produce another deadly spell against USA in the T20 World Cup match in New York on Wednesday.

Fresh from his man-of-the-match winning performance (4-0-14-3) against Pakistan on the same ground on Sunday, the Indian pace spearhead could be too hot to handle for the cricket minnows who had stunned Pakistan in their second game of the tournament.

Bumrah is in a rich spell of form, following a strong IPL campaign with a 2-6 spell against Ireland in the Group A opener before Sunday's show.

But amid the heady praise Bumrah, who suffered a serious back injury in 2022, said he was quick to remember how opinions can change.

"A year ago the same people were saying that I might not play again and my career is over. But I don't look at that. For me, I try to solve the problem that is there in front of me and try to control the controllables," he said.

It was Bumrah's incisive spell of fast bowling that helped India defend a modest total of 119 against Pakistan on Sunday.

"I was trying to focus on what is the best option over here on a wicket like this. How do I make shot making difficult? What are the best options for me? So that way I try to stay in the present and focus on what I have to do," he said.

"Because if I look at the outside noise, if I look at people and pressure and emotion takes over, then things don't really work for me."

It was an approach that Bumrah said the team took as a collective despite the huge pressure that comes with the expectations around the India team, especially against Pakistan.

"Not at any stage did I feel that the panic had spread in the team and we were looking too far ahead. So that's a really positive sign," he said.

"The biggest positive for us was the calmness because when we were batting in the morning, there was a lot more help.