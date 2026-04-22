Sold jewellery, bought a dream: Sakib Hussain's IPL breakthrough

The Indian Premier League (IPL) never tires of scripting fairytale underdog stories. Such is its success rate that no one's going to raise an eyebrow if one day Hollywood turns to the IPL for inspiration.

How can you not be inspired by Yashasvi Jaiswal’s story — from selling Panipuri (an Indian snack) on the streets of Mumbai to becoming a young batting sensation?

Or for that matter, the uplifting story of Rajasthan Royals’ teen prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who took a 100-kilometre train journey every alternate day in Bihar to chase his cricket dreams?

Now there is a new addition to the list of incredible rags-to-riches IPL stories — Sakib Hussain.

The young Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer delivered a headline-grabbing four-wicket spell on his IPL debut against Rajasthan Royals last week.

Now reports have emerged in Indian media that until a few years ago the 21-year-old did not even have the money to buy boots.

The son of a labourer in Bihar, one of India’s poorest states, followed up his dream debut spell with efficient bowling efforts against Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, playing a key role in the Sunrisers’ wins.

But if it was not for the sacrifices made by his parents, Hussain would never have been able to go toe to toe with the big stars in the IPL.

Humble beginning

Having started to make an impact in tennis ball matches played on the narrow streets of Gopalganj in Bihar, Hussain wanted to taste what it was like to play with the proper cricket ball.

But with very limited financial resources, it was impossible for his parents to support his cricketing ambitions.

In an interview with a local television channel, his mother revealed a heartwrenching story of Hussain’s early days as a cricketer.

"He came one day and started crying and said, 'Mummy, I need spikes (boots). How will I play?,'" she said.

It was then that his mother decided to sell her jewellery so he could buy boots and play serious cricket.

Those sacrifices helped Hussain find his feet in domestic cricket as he soon started playing for his state team.

Now with six wickets from three matches at 14.16, he is among the most impressive young players of the IPL 2026.

"It must have been a truly emotional moment for the family," former India fast bowler Irfan Pathan said after Hussain's stunning four-wicket haul on debut.

"He wanted to join the army, but getting an opportunity at this level and stage and performing is a job well done. His slower (ball) is dangerous."

‘Rabada of Gopalganj’

Remarkably, it was his ability to bowl fast that earned him a comparison to South Africa’s star fast bowler Kagiso Rabada.

In his hometown, they called him the "Rabada of Gopalganj".

Sensing a rare talent in Hussain, his father was also ready to do everything he could to support him.

"I was a single earner, so I had to think about providing the basic needs like food for the family," his father told a local television channel.

"At the same time, people told me that my boy bowls very fast, so I told Sakib not to worry about expenses and focus on cricket."

Hussain had tears in his eyes when Hyderabad picked him for $32,000 at the IPL auction.

"This tells you that if you have self-belief, then you can achieve anything,” he said. “My fight is with myself."

It’s unlikely that Hussain, whose father earned just 300 rupees ($2-$3) a day to put food on the table for his family, would ever give up his fight to become a champion cricketer.