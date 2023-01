SKY keeps India alive in New Zealand series

Home fans had a nervous wait before Yadav struck a winning four off the penultimate delivery of the low-scoring game

Indian players Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav celebrate the victory over New Zealand. — PTI

By AP Published: Sun 29 Jan 2023, 10:12 PM

India held their nerve with the balls running out to level their three-match T20 series against New Zealand at 1-1 with a six-wicket victory in Lucknow on Sunday.

New Zealand failed to reach triple figures, managing only 99-8 after winning the toss and opting to bat first in the second Twenty20 game.

India scored 101-4 in 19.5 overs in reply.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner was his team's top scorer with 19 not out from 23 deliveries. Medium quick Arshdeep Singh claimed 2-7 and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took 1-4, both from two overs, while Deepak Hooda and Kuldeep Yadav each returned 1-17 in four overs to help contain New Zealand.

India's No. 4, Suryakumar Yadav, top-scored with 26 not out off 31 balls. He and captain Hardik Pandya (15 not out off 20) came together with India at 70-4 halfway through the 15th over and paced the chase effectively, leaving the team needing 18 runs to win with 18 balls left.

India required six more runs at the start of the 20th over, which was bowled by Blair Tickner. Home fans had a nervous wait before Yadav struck a winning four off the penultimate delivery.

"Adapting to the situation was very important. After losing Washy, I had to make sure I batted till the end," Suryakumar said after the match.

Michael Bracewell took 1-13 in four overs for New Zealand.

India made one change to their team — Chahal in for pacer Umran Malik — while New Zealand opted for an unchanged side.

New Zealand won the first game at Ranchi by 21 runs.

The series decider is at Ahmedabad on Wednesday.