Shubman Gill proud to captain Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024

Gujarat Titans Indian opener Shubman Gill. — PTI

Published: Mon 27 Nov 2023, 7:31 PM Last updated: Mon 27 Nov 2023, 7:42 PM

Shubman Gill said he was proud to have been named Gujarat Titans captain for the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) following Hardik Pandya's decision to move back to Mumbai Indians.

The Titans will receive INR 150 million from MI for the all-cash trade deal apart from a hefty undisclosed transfer fee, a part of which will also go to the cricketer.

Following Pandya's exit, Gill was an obvious captaincy choice, having won the coveted 'orange cap' last season with 890 runs, second to only Virat Kohli's all-time record of 973.

"I am delighted and proud to assume the captaincy of Gujarat Titans and thank the franchise for their trust in me to lead such a fine team. We have had two exceptional seasons and I keenly look forward to leading the team with our exciting brand of cricket," Gill said in a statement.

Team Director Vikram Solanki acknowledged Pandya's contribution to the team's success in the last two seasons.

"As the first captain of Gujarat Titans, Hardik Pandya has helped the franchise deliver two fantastic seasons that resulted in winning one IPL championship and one appearance in the final," Solanki was quoted as saying in a statement.

"He has now expressed a desire to return to his original team Mumbai Indians. We respect his decision and wish him all the very best in his future endeavours," the former England batter further added.

Solanki, who has closely worked with Gill, vouched for his maturity.

"Shubman Gill has shown growth in stature and standing over the last two years at the highest level of the game. We've seen him mature not only as a batter but also as a leader in cricket," Solanki opined.

"His maturity and skill is evident in his on-field performance and we are extremely excited to embark on a new journey with a young leader like Shubman at the helm," the head of GT think-tank said.