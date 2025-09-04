Sharjah Warriorz crowned ILT20 Development Tournament champions

Sharjah Warriorz Development emerged champions of the third edition of the DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, defeating Desert Vipers Development by four runs in a closely fought final at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Wednesday evening.

After being bowled out for 134, the Warriorz snapped back with the ball, with the Vipers collapsing in the middle overs and eventually falling just short despite a strong start to the chase.

Desert Vipers Development delivered a disciplined bowling performance to bowl out Sharjah Warriorz Development for 134 in 19.2 overs. Sanjay Pahal (2/17), Khuzama Tanveer (2/20), Matiullah Khan (2/22), and Hafiz Almas Ayub (2/37) all chipped in with two wickets apiece.

For the Warriorz, Yassir Kaleem (33 off 27) and Mohit Kalyan (30 off 23) top scored, but with wickets falling at regular intervals, the Warriorz failed to stitch together a meaningful partnership and were restricted well short of a big total.

At the top of the order, the Vipers looked like they would make light work of the target. Openers Mayank (27 off 15) and Tanisha Suri (29 off 22) ensured the Vipers posted 56/1 by the end of the powerplay.

The innings, however, stumbled as the Warriorz bowlers fought back strongly. Abdul Ghaffar (3/26) struck at the death, while Wasim Akram (2/19), Shahbaz Ali (2/26), and Umair Ali (2/30) chipped in with key breakthroughs. The Vipers lost six wickets between the sixth and 16th over for just 64 runs, including Sanjay Pahal (22 off 7), who had smashed two fours and two sixes and looked set to finish the chase.

Desert Vipers Development’s Sanjay Pahal was named the Player of the Tournament. The all-rounder scored 157 runs in seven matches at an impressive strike rate of 215 and finished as the fifth-highest wicket taker with 12 wickets.

Gulf Giants Development’s Jonathan Figgy emerged as the top scorer of the tournament with 273 runs to his name. He was closely followed by Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ Sagar Kalyan who registered 230 runs and Warriorz’s Raees Ahmed with 227 runs.

Haider Razzaq emerged as the top wicket taker with 16 wickets for the Sharjah Warriorz, while Zahid Ali (Gulf Giants Development) and Hafiz Almas Ayub (Desert Vipers Development) finished just behind him with 15 wickets each.

Brief Scores:

Sharjah Warriorz Development beat Desert Vipers Development by four runs

Sharjah Warriorz Development 134 all out in 19.2 overs (Yassir Kaleem 33, Mohit Kalyan 30; Sanjay Pahal 2/17, Khuzama Tanveer 2/20, Matiullah Khan 2/22, Hafiz Almas Ayub 2/37) Desert Vipers Development 130 all out in 19.5 overs (Tanisha Suri 29, Mayank 27, Sanjay Pahal 22; Abdul Ghaffar 3/26, Wasim Akram 2/19, Shahbaz Ali 2/26, Umair Ali 2/30)