Sharjah tri-series: Spinners dominate as Afghanistan beat Pakistan

Afghanistan fired warning shots at Asia Cup rivals with a comprehensive victory over Pakistan in the tri-series at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Ibrahim Zadran (65 off 45 balls) and Sediqullah Atal (64 0ff 45 balls) scored superb half-centuries as the Afghans made 169 for five after electing to bat.

Faheem Ashraf (4/27) was impressive for Pakistan, but the medium pacer lacked support from the other end.

Afghanistan, the 2024 T20 World Cup semifinalist, then turned to their spinners to restrict Pakistan to 151 for nine for a well-deserved 18-run victory

Noor Ahmad (2/20), Mohammad Nabi (2/20) and skipper Rashid Khan (2/30) bowled with superb control as the three spinners were well supported by left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi (2/21).

Such was the Afghan bowling dominance that Pakistan were reduced to 111 for nine in the 17th over.

If not for a 16-ball unbeaten 34 from number 10 Haris Rauf, who hit four sixes, it would have been a much bigger victory for Rashid’s team.

The two teams observed a moment of silence before the start of the match in honour of the earthquake victims in Afghanistan.

On Tuesday, the Afghanistan Cricket Board announced that it will host a charity T20 match on September 5 to raise funds for families affected by Monday's devastating earthquake which killed more than 1,400 people.

Meanwhile, Rashid said he was confident of defending 169 on the Sharjah wicket against Pakistan, who had beaten them by 39 runs in the first match of the series.

“If you bowl in the right areas and with the bowling we have, it is manageable and defendable,” the star leg-spinner said.

The Sharjah tri-series is an important warm-up event ahead of the Asia Cup (September 9-28) in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

After three matches, Pakistan are still at the top of the table with four points, pushing Afghanistan — also on four points from three games — to second place on the back of a better net run rate.

Hosts UAE, who lost their first two games, will play Pakistan on Thursday before taking on Afghanistan on Friday in last league game.

The final will be held on Sunday — September 7.