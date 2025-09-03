Sharjah tri-series: Rashid hails Afghan bowling depth after beating Pakistan

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan was brimming with confidence after a superlative bowling display from spinners helped the team beat Pakistan comprehensively in the tri-series at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Having made 169 for five after electing to bat, thanks to superb half-centuries from Ibrahim Zadran (65 off 45 balls) and Sediqullah Atal (64 0ff 45 balls), Afghan spinners rose to the challenge and restricted Pakistan to 151 for nine for a well-deserved 18-run victory.

Bowling with superb control, Noor Ahmad (2/20), Mohammad Nabi (2/20) and skipper Rashid Khan (2/30) had Pakistan gasping for breath as left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi also took two wickets.

With the Afghan bowlers putting relentless pressure, Pakistan were reduced to 111 for nine in the 17th over.

Number 10 Haris Rauf’s cameo (34 not out off 16 balls, 4 sixes) ensured Pakistan crossed the 150-mark.

Rashid was delighted with the way his bowling attack performed while also hailing the big pool of talent.

“We have the bench strength. It is not just about the playing eleven. Whoever gets the opportunity can do the job,” he said.

“We decide based on the opposition and who might be useful on that wicket. Quite pleased with the way they bowled and the lengths they bowled.”

Rashid was also confident of defending 169 on the Sharjah wicket against Pakistan, who had beaten them by 39 runs in the first match of the series.

“If you bowl in the right areas and with the bowling we have, it is manageable and defendable,” the star leg-spinner said.

The Sharjah tri-series is an important warm-up event ahead of the Asia Cup (September 9-28) in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

After three matches, Pakistan are still at the top of the table with four points, pushing Afghanistan — also on four points from three games — to second place on the back of a better net run rate.

Hosts UAE, who lost their first two games, will play Pakistan on Thursday before taking on Afghanistan on Friday in last league game.

The final will be held on Sunday — September 7.