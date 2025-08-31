Sharjah tri-series: Pakistan's Saim Ayub focuses on team goals ahead of Asia Cup

Saim Ayub may have helped Pakistan overcome a spirited challenge from the UAE with a brilliant all-round performance, but the 23-year-old is more interested in the collective performance than individual glory.

The left-handed opener was outstanding with the bat, scoring a magnificent 69 off 38 balls (7 fours, 4 sixes) as Pakistan made a formidable 207 all out in the second match of the tri-series against the home team at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Saim then took two wickets with his off-break to help Pakistan restrict the UAE to 176 for eight for their second straight win, following their comprehensive victory over Afghanistan in the first match.

The 23-year-old was named the player-of-the-match for his match-winning performance with both bat and ball, which defied the Asif Khan-inspired UAE.

Asif, the Pakistan-born UAE batter, made a stunning 77 off 35 balls, but his team eventually lost the game by 31 runs.

" I don't like individual awards. They are pretty overrated. It's a team game and the team winning matters,” Saim said.

Saim came into bat against the UAE with a clear strategy.

“It's about the execution, waiting for the bad balls and which lengths are easy to hit on according to the pitch,” he said.

The talented youngster is also working hard on his bowling skills to become a reliable all-rounder for the team.

“I am working on my bowling with the coach and getting better at it. It's difficult to get consistency. But if you keep your thought process, it helps you," he said.

Hasan Nawaz, the 23-year-old middle-order batter, also played a magnificent knock (56 off 26 balls) to revive the Pakistan innings after they lost four wickets for 104 in the 12th over.

“Hasan Nawaz is a generational talent and has a great future. He has to keep working on his game and keep improving,” Pakistan captain Salman Agha said.

Despite winning their second successive match in the tri-series, an important warm-up event ahead of the Asia Cup (September 9-28) in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Agha has identified the area Pakistan have to improve on before the start of the continental event.

Pakistan’s bowling attack, after making early inroads in both matches against Afghanistan and the UAE, failed to maintain the pressure as their opponents managed to put up impressive totals.

“I think our death bowling is something we are working on, and it's concerning,” Agha said.

“We need to be better in the next game, but overall we have been playing really well, and this is how we want to continue playing."

Pakistan will face Afghanistan in their next game of the tri-series on Tuesday.