  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sat, Aug 30, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 7, 1447 | Fajr 04:39 | DXB clear.png35°C

Sharjah tri-series: Pakistan thrash Afghanistan in first match

Pacer Haris Rauf (4/31) and skipper Salman Agha (53 off 36 balls) delivered superb performances as Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 39 runs at Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Published: Fri 29 Aug 2025, 11:20 PM

Updated: Fri 29 Aug 2025, 11:23 PM

Top Stories

How women in UAE are changing gaming industry, from esports athletes to coders

How women in UAE are changing gaming industry, from esports athletes to coders

Viral video does not show 'UAE-supported' Colombian fighters in Sudan: Reuters

Viral video does not show 'UAE-supported' Colombian fighters in Sudan: Reuters

Turkey severs trade ties, closes airspace to Israel

Turkey severs trade ties, closes airspace to Israel

Pakistan produced a superlative all-round performance to beat Afghanistan by 39 runs in the first match of the tri-series at a packed Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Having made 182 for seven after electing to bat, thanks to skipper Salman Agha’s 36-ball unbeaten 53 (3 fours, 3 sixes), Pakistan bowlers rose to the challenge by restricting the Afghans to 143 all out in 19.5 overs.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Shooter kills two Minneapolis school children in church, wounds 17

thumb-image

Dubai resolves rental disputes in 6 days on average; Dh129 million settlements in June

thumb-image

iPhone 17 craze: UAE residents race to book Apple's new device first

thumb-image

Free AI bootcamps in UAE: How CBSE schools are supporting students, teachers

thumb-image

UAE's top CX leaders reshape customer experience in a digital era

 

Pacer Haris Rauf (4/31) delivered an outstanding spell as Shaheen Shah Afridi, the star left-arm fast bowler, also took two wickets for 21runs in four overs.

The clinical performance was a great confidence-booster for the Pakistan team ahead of the Asia Cup in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, which will start on September 9.

“Every match is important for us and our solid preparations in Dubai since we arrived here have helped us a lot,” Rauf said after the match.

Chasing 183, Afghanistan were in all sorts of trouble at 7/97 as skipper Rashid Khan’s 16-ball 39 only delayed the inevitable.

“We lost so many wickets (in the overs between 11-15) and that did not give us the momentum (towards the end). If we had a couple of good overs between overs 11-16, we could have chased it,” Rashid said.

Pakistan will be back on the field on Saturday for their second match of the tournament against the UAE.

The home team made history on the same ground with a stunning 2-1 T20I series win over Bangladesh in May.

But the Muhammad Wasim-led UAE, which will make their first Asia Cup appearance next month after more than 10 years, will face a tough challenge against Pakistan.

The match starts at 7 pm.