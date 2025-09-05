Sharjah tri-series: Pakistan reach final as Sharafu's fighting knock for UAE goes in vain

Despite Alishan Sharafu's fantastic half century, the UAE bowed out of the tri-series with a 31-run defeat to Pakistan at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The victory ensured Pakistan’s place in Sunday’s final against Afghanistan.

The UAE will hope for a consolation win in their inconsequential last league game against Afghanistan on Friday.

Sharafu shines

Chasing 172, the UAE were restricted to 140 for seven despite Sharafu’s 51-ball 68 (4 fours, 4 sixes) on Thursday.

Mixing caution with aggression, the 22-year-old batted superbly against a Pakistani bowling attack featuring superstar Shaheen Shah Afridi.

But none of the other batters, including skipper Muhammad Waseem (19), managed to offer Sharafu any support.

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed claimed four wickets for just nine runs and was named man-of-the-match for his outstanding spell.

Brilliant Zaman

Earlier, Fakhar Zaman (77 not out off 44 balls, 10 fours, 2 sixes) rescued Pakistan with a magnificent knock after the Salman Agha-led side were reduced to 5/80 in the 12th over.

Pakistan-born left-arm spinner Haider Ali (4-0-17-2) delivered a terrific spell, earning two crucial wickets. Pace bowler Muhammad Rohid (4-0-21-1) and Dhruv Parashar (4-0-35-1) also bowled impressively to give the UAE a real chance of restricting the Pakistan team to a low score.

But Zaman rose to the challenge and shared a match-turning, unbroken 91-run partnership with Mohammad Nawaz (37 not out off 27 balls) to quell the UAE threat.

The Sharjah tri-series is an important warm-up event ahead of the Asia Cup (September 9-28) in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.