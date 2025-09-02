Sharjah tri-series: Afghanistan beat UAE by 38 runs on an emotional day

The Afghanistan cricket team paid a tribute to the country’s earthquake victims with a comprehensive victory over the hosts UAE in the tri-series at the historic Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

There was an emotional moment before the start of the match as players from both teams observed a minute of silence for all those killed in the deadly earthquake.

It was an emotionally challenging moment for Afghanistan players to turn up for an international match after the devastating earthquake that killed more than 800 people in their country.

Their players were motivated to produce their best cricket, which did they did against the UAE, winning the game by 38 runs on Monday.

After being put into bat, Afghanistan made 188 for four in 20 overs as Ibrahim Zadran (63 off 40 balls) and Sediqullah Atal (54 off 40 balls) scored fantastic half-centuries.

Fine cameos from Karim Janat (23 not out off 10 balls) and Azmatullah Omarzai (20 not out off 12 balls) ensured the Afghans posted a big total.

Skipper Rashid Khan (3/21) and Sharafuddin Ashraf (3/24) then shared six wickets between them to restrict the UAE to 150 for eight.

UAE captain Muhammad Waseem (67 off 37 balls) and Rahul Chopra (52 not out off 35 balls) impressed with the bat, but they found no support from the other batters.

This was Afghanistan’s first win of the tri-series as UAE suffered their second straight defeat following their loss to Pakistan on Saturday.

Pakistan, who are at the top of the table with two wins from two matches, will face Afghanistan on Tuesday.

The T20I tri-series in Sharjah is a crucial warm-up event ahead of the Asia Cup (September 9-28) in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.