Sharjah tri-series: Afghanistan and UAE players pay tribute to earthquake victims

Hosts UAE, Afghanistan and Pakistan are playing a T20I tri-series in Sharjah, a crucial warm-up event ahead of the Asia Cup (September 9-28) in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Published: Mon 1 Sept 2025, 9:49 PM

There was an emotional moment before the start of UAE-Afghanistan T20I Tri-Series match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday as players from both teams observed a minute of silence for all those killed in the deadly earthquake that struck the region.

Hosts UAE, Afghanistan and Pakistan are playing a T20I tri-series in Sharjah, a crucial warm-up event ahead of the Asia Cup (September 9-28) in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

It was an emotionally challenging moment for Afghanistan players to turn up for an international match after the devastating earthquake in their country.

The death toll from a powerful earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan has risen to over 800, the Taliban government spokesman said Monday, with the majority in remote Kunar province. 

Some 800 people died and another 2,500 were injured in Kunar, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told a press conference in the capital Kabul, adding that the toll of 12 dead and 255 injured in Nangarhar province had not changed.