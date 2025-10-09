Sharafu shines as UAE beat Qatar in 2026 T20 World Cup qualifier

Alishan Sharafu scored a fantastic half-century as the UAE got off to a flying start with an emphatic seven-wicket win over Qatar in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia & EAP Qualifier at Al Amarat, Oman, on Wednesday.

In the first Group A game, the UAE restricted the Qatari team to 118 for 8, thanks to impressive bowling performances from Muhammad Rohid (4-1-13-2) and Zahid Ali (3-0-27-2).

In reply, the UAE reached home with nine balls and seven wickets to spare as Sharafu made an unbeaten 51 off 42 balls (4 fours, 2 sixes).

However, Qatar put up a spirited fight and even reduced the UAE to 3/43 in the 10th over.

Sharafu, the 22-year-old batter, rose to the challenge, though, and guided the UAE home with an unbroken 66-run partnership with Harshit Kaushik (37 not out off 20 balls, 3 sixes).

Nine teams are competing in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia & EAP Qualifier in Oman.

Malaysia are the third team in Group A, while Group B features Nepal, Kuwait and Japan.

Meanwhile, Oman, Samoa and Papua New Guinea are competing in Group C.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Six.

The top three teams in the Super Six will qualify for the 2026 T20 World Cup which will be held in India and Sri Lanka.

The UAE will play their next Group A game against Malaysia on Friday.