  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Oct 08, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 17, 1447 | Fajr 04:57 | DXB clear.png32.3°C

Sharafu shines as UAE beat Qatar in 2026 T20 World Cup qualifier

The UAE won their opening game of the qualifying tournament by seven wickets. The top three teams in the tournament will qualify for next year's World Cup

Published: Thu 9 Oct 2025, 12:09 AM

Top Stories

Dubai to Fujairah in a train: UAE minister experiences Etihad Rail’s passenger service

Dubai to Fujairah in a train: UAE minister experiences Etihad Rail’s passenger service

Eid Al Etihad: Dos and don'ts of using logo for UAE National Day celebrations

Eid Al Etihad: Dos and don'ts of using logo for UAE National Day celebrations

Passengers shocked as Dubai–Delhi SpiceJet flight lands without luggage

Passengers shocked as Dubai–Delhi SpiceJet flight lands without luggage

Alishan Sharafu scored a fantastic half-century as the UAE got off to a flying start with an emphatic seven-wicket win over Qatar in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia & EAP Qualifier at Al Amarat, Oman, on Wednesday.

In the first Group A game, the UAE restricted the Qatari team to 118 for 8, thanks to impressive bowling performances from Muhammad Rohid (4-1-13-2) and Zahid Ali (3-0-27-2).

Recommended For You

thumb-image

IHC invests $1b in India’s Sammaan Capital to tap NBFC growth story

thumb-image

Barkha Shewakramani takes over Paris Fashion Week with the season’s hottest party

thumb-image

Dubai Ruler hails Omar Yaghi's Nobel Prize a source of pride for Arab world

thumb-image

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna engaged: Fans spot the actor wearing a ring

thumb-image

Zverev dumped out of Shanghai Masters by France's Rinderknech

 

In reply, the UAE reached home with nine balls and seven wickets to spare as Sharafu made an unbeaten 51 off 42 balls (4 fours, 2 sixes).

However, Qatar put up a spirited fight and even reduced the UAE to 3/43 in the 10th over.

Sharafu, the 22-year-old batter, rose to the challenge, though, and guided the UAE home with an unbroken 66-run partnership with Harshit Kaushik (37 not out off 20 balls, 3 sixes).

Nine teams are competing in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia & EAP Qualifier in Oman.

Malaysia are the third team in Group A, while Group B features Nepal, Kuwait and Japan.

Meanwhile, Oman, Samoa and Papua New Guinea are competing in Group C.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Six.

The top three teams in the Super Six will qualify for the 2026 T20 World Cup which will be held in India and Sri Lanka.

The UAE will play their next Group A game against Malaysia on Friday.