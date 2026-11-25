West Indies pace bowler Shamar Joseph and Namibian all-rounder David Wiese took three wickets each as Gulf Giants beat MI Emirates by six wickets for their second straight ILT20 win of the new season on Tuesday.

Joseph (3/9) and Wiese (3/19) were superb with the ball as Gulf Giants bowled MI Emirates out for a paltry 91 in 19.3 overs at Dubai International Stadium.

Nicholas Pooran (23) got a start, but the West Indian failed to build on his momentum as none of his teammates could cope with the Gulf Giants bowling.

In reply, Gulf Giants rode on a sparkling half-century from Ibrahim Zadran (50 not out off 35 balls) to reach home with 37 balls to spare.

It was the Afghan opener’s second straight half-century of the season following his magnificent 84 against Sharjah Warriorz on Sunday.

But it was Joseph who earned the man-of-the-match award for breaking the back of the MI Emirates batting order, dismissing Kusal Perera, Sanjay Krishnamurthi and Sherfane Rutherford.

The floodgates opened right after Afghan medium-pacer Azmatullah Omarzai bowled MI Emirates opener Muhammad Waseem in the first over.

Joseph then built on Omarzai’s strike to take the next three wickets, reducing MI Emirates to 22/4.

"I thought it was simple. I saw Omarzai bowling, and the ball was seaming and swinging. It's my debut here, and I'm feeling amazing about what I did,” Joseph said.

“Our chances are good. You meet new people, and a lot of them have played around the world, which helps me. Getting information on the conditions is important."

Heinrich Klaasen, the Gulf Giants captain, heaped praise on his bowling heroes.

“Good start for the team. The bowling unit was fantastic and found their lengths early,” the South African star said.

“They kept the big guys quiet, and Ibrahim batted well on a tough wicket. The impact players make it easier to bowl bowlers for longer.”

MI Emirates skipper Kieron Pollard, on the other hand, lamented the team’s batting collapse.

"We lost a couple of wickets in clusters. You practice for scenarios and conditions, so you don't use pitches as an excuse,” Pollard said.

Brief scores

MI Emirates 91 in 19.3 overs (Nicholas Pooran 23, Kieron Pollard 13, Romario Shepherd 13; Shamar Joseph 3/9, David Wiese 3/19).

Gulf Giants 93/4 in 13.5 overs (Ibrahim Zadran 50 not out, Heinrich Klaasen 16 not out, Dhruv Parashar 15; Jordan Thompson 2/27, Fazalhaq Farooqi 1/21).

Player of the match: Shamar Joseph.