Shakib named in Bangladesh T20 World Cup squad, Shanto captain

The Ukrainian is regarded as the greatest ever amateur boxer having compiled an incredible 396-1 record and won consecutive golds at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics
Bangladesh included experienced all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan in their 15-man squad for the Twenty20 World Cup in the West Indies and United States in June.
The team will be led by batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto, who was named skipper in all three formats of the game this year amid uncertainty over the availability of Shakib who was dealing with an eye problem.
The former captain made his comeback to T20 international cricket after a gap of nearly a year this month in the home series against Zimbabwe, claiming five wickets in two matches.
Pace bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib was also called up after his two appearances in the 4-1 series win, and Shoriful Islam was recalled after being rested for the final two matches.
Bangladesh are in World Cup Group D with Sri Lanka, South Africa, the Netherlands and Nepal in the June 1-29 event.
They open their campaign against Sri Lanka in Dallas on June 7.
Bangladesh squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
ALSO READ:
The Ukrainian is regarded as the greatest ever amateur boxer having compiled an incredible 396-1 record and won consecutive golds at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics
Burnley join Sheffield United in making an instant return to the Championship after 2-1 loss at Tottenham as Luton on the brink
The clay-court icon said he is still not clear about playing at Roaldn Garros will do his best to get there over the coming weeks
Rival coaches Kewell and Crespo were meeting for the first tine in almost 20 years after facing each other as players in the UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul
The Spanish club has said that it will not lift its players' obligations to the club in favour of their participation in the Paris Games
The GEM’s Wellington School teenager who admits to playing well at the Al Zorah Golf Club juggles studies with golf
The 41-year-old, who has taken 700 Test wickets and is behind only Muralitharan (800) and Warne (708) on the all-time list, will retire from Test cricket after playing the West Indies at Lord's in July
Historic inaugural season of the Professional Fighters League showcased contests in the Bantamweight and Featherweight divisions