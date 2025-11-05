  • search in Khaleej Times
Wed, Nov 05, 2025

Shahdad shines UAE bounce back with four-wicket win over Nepal

Muhammad Shahdad (96, 123 balls, 6 fours, 3 sixes) batted beautifully as the UAE earned a morale-boosting win in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2

Published: Wed 5 Nov 2025, 9:25 PM

Barely 48 hours after they slumped to an embarrassing 49 all out in their 243-run defeat to the USA, the UAE bounced back with a convincing performance against Nepal in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 on Wednesday.

The UAE produced a fine all-round performance in Dubai to beat Nepal by four wickets in the qualifying event for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Having restricted Nepal to 239 for nine in 50 overs, thanks to impressive bowling performances from off-spinner Dhruv Parashar (10-1-28-2) and left-arm pace bowler Junaid Siddique (10-3-36-2), the UAE reached home with five balls to spare.

But the home team suffered two early blows with both openers Alishan Sharafu (18) and Aryansh Sharma (0) failing with the bat.  

Muhammad Shahdad (96, 123 balls, 6 fours, 3 sixes), though, rose to the challenge beautifully. The 23-year-old batter may have missed a century by four runs, but he earned his team a morale-boosting win.

Shahdad was well supported by Muhammad Waseem (76 off 73 balls, 4 fours, 3 sixes) as the two batters shared a match-turning 157-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Earlier, Bhim Sharki scored 48 while Kushal Malla made 45 for Nepal, but neither could convert their starts.